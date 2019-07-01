BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 29: Brayden Schenn #10 of the St. Louis Blues checks Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins during Game Two of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Frank Seravalli of TSN, the Boston Bruins will sign defenseman Connor Clifton to a three-year contract extension worth $3 million. Clifton has one year left on his entry level deal at $725k.

Three more years of #CliffyHockey. #NHLBruins have agreed to terms on a three-year extension with Connor Clifton worth $3 million total. He has one year left at $725k, extension can be papered as soon as today. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2019

Connor Clifton Remains With Boston

Clifton, a Matawan New Jersey native, and former Quinnipiac standout defenceman will remain in Boston for the next four years. In 19 career regular season games with the Bruins, Clifton just had one assist but was more of a factor for the Bruins in the playoffs. As the Bruins dealt with injuries on defence throughout the players Clifton filled in nicely. In 18 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Clifton recorded five points (two goals, three assists) with a plus/minus of plus 2.

Clifton recorded his first career playoff point against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored his first career playoff goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. The biggest goal of his career came in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues as he helped the Bruins rally from a 2-0 deficit to win the game.

Going Forward

Clifton will appear to have the same role with the team going forward as a depth defenseman. With Bruins still looking to re-sign restricted free agent defensemen, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, the team has an insurance policy just in case the lose another defenseman on the team. Clifton still has room to grow with the Bruins, as he made some mistakes in the Stanley Cup Final. He will only get better as he plays more minutes.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on