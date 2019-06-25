The Boston Bruins have agreed to terms with defenceman Steven Kampfer on a two-year deal worth $1.6 million, or $800k per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season. Kampfer was set to be a UFA on July 1st.

Steven Kampfer is staying with #NHLBruins. Pending UFA signs a 2-year, $1.6 million extension ($800k AAV). — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2019

Over his seven-year NHL career, Kampfer has played for the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins. He has put up 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 career points in 201 career games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 93rd overall of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

Last season he scored three goals and three assists for six points. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.1. In the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs he a goal in three games.

Despite being in the league since 2010, last season was Kampfer’s first time making the playoffs. As a depth defenseman, he only played three post-season games. In those three, he scored once.

What This Means for the Future

Kampfer is currently in his second stint with the Bruins after he started his career with the organization. He played with the Providence Bruins in 2009 before being called up in during the 2010-11 season. Moving forward, Kampfer continues to be a depth defenceman for the Bruins.

The Bruins lock up the last of their minor issues with this signing. They’ll now have to turn their attention towards bigger signings, including RFAs Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, and Danton Heinen. Marcus Johansson and Noel Acciari are also currently unsigned, both as UFAs. The Bruins have $12 million in remaining cap space.

