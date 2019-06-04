ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 03: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins is attended to after being injured during the game against the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara may have a broken jaw. Christian Fauria reported that he had a source tell him Chara has a broken jaw and will miss the series. This could be a big blow for the Bruins.

Chara took a puck to the face from St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn early in the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was bloodied up on the play and wouldn’t return to the game. However, Chara was seen on the bench in the third period wearing a full cage but didn’t take any shifts.

This season, Chara scored five goals and 9 assists for 14 points to go along with 57 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +1.3. Chara has one goal and four assists for five points so far during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Over his 14-year NHL career, Chara has played for the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and Boston Bruins. He has 200 goals and 442 assists for 642 career points in 1,485 career games. He was originally drafted by the Islanders in the third round, 56th overall in the 1996 NHL Draft.

Bruins lose Zdeno Chara

This is a huge loss for the Bruins moving forward if he is indeed out. The Bruins captain brings a physical size to the Bruins line-up and has a huge shot from the point. He’s also been a huge leader especially with the fact that he stayed on the bench with his team despite not being able to play in the third period of Game 4. Torey Krug picked some extra for the Bruins while Chara was out.

If Chara is out of the line-up Bruins, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy suggested that Steven Kampfer would take Chara’s spot in the line-up. Kampfer had three goals and three assists for six points in 35 games during the regular season. He’s suited up for two games during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has one goal.

