The Boston Bruins once again face the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals. Saturday’s throttle of the Blues saw the Bruins win 7-2 as they continue to escape an overtly physical St. Louis team.
MILESTONES
Saturday night’s clash came after the St Louis beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime back in Boston, tying the series 1-1. It turned out to be an historic night for the Bruins as many players hit personal milestones. Torey Krug became the first Bruins defenseman to have four points in a Stanley Cup Final game. Patrice Bergeron nabbed his 100th playoff point and is now tied with Phil Esposito.
The momentum has shifted back Boston’s way, and tonight they will be looking to close out Game Four. For the Bruins, their special teams have made the difference as evident in Saturday’s game. Boston went four-for-four that night. Boston will need to continue to play up their on-ice skills and avoid any collisions with St. Louis.
DIALING IT BACK
The Blues will need to continue to make adjustments and be more disciplined as they attempt to win one on home ice. For goalie Jordan Binnington, he will need to have his emotions in check as he gains his confidence back after being pulled in Game Three. After allowing five goals to get past him, the rookie-goaltender look downtrodden as Jake Allen replaced him the net. The Blues announced that defenseman Vince Dunn will return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out since taking a puck to the face in Game Three against the San Jose Sharks. More than likely this will make Robert Bortuzzo a healthy scratch.
Oskar Sundqvist will also return after a one-game suspension following a hit on Matt Grzelcyk in Game Two. Grzelcyk is still listed day-to-day. Zach Sanford will move up on the lineup with Robby Fabbri sitting our for tonight game. Expect Tuukka Rask in net for Boston and Jordan Binnington in net for St. Louis.
PROJECTED LINEUPS FOR BOSTON
Marchand –Bergeron – Pastrnak
DeBrusk – Krejci – Backes
Johansson – Coyle – Heinen
Nordstrom – Kuraly – Acciari
Chara – McAvoy
Krug – Carlo
Moore – Clifton
Tuukka Rask
PROJECTED LINEUPS FOR ST. LOUIS
Schwartz – Schenn – Tarasenko
Sanford – O’Reilly – Perron
Maroon – Bozak – Blais
Barbashev – Sundqvist – Steen
Edmundson – Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester – Parayko
Dunn – Gunnarsson
Binnington
WHEN TO WATCH: Tonight with puck drop after 8:00 pm
WHERE TO WATCH: NBC
