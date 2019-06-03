The Boston Bruins once again face the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals. Saturday’s throttle of the Blues saw the Bruins win 7-2 as they continue to escape an overtly physical St. Louis team.

MILESTONES

Saturday night’s clash came after the St Louis beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime back in Boston, tying the series 1-1. It turned out to be an historic night for the Bruins as many players hit personal milestones. Torey Krug became the first Bruins defenseman to have four points in a Stanley Cup Final game. Patrice Bergeron nabbed his 100th playoff point and is now tied with Phil Esposito.

The momentum has shifted back Boston’s way, and tonight they will be looking to close out Game Four. For the Bruins, their special teams have made the difference as evident in Saturday’s game. Boston went four-for-four that night. Boston will need to continue to play up their on-ice skills and avoid any collisions with St. Louis.

DIALING IT BACK

The Blues will need to continue to make adjustments and be more disciplined as they attempt to win one on home ice. For goalie Jordan Binnington, he will need to have his emotions in check as he gains his confidence back after being pulled in Game Three. After allowing five goals to get past him, the rookie-goaltender look downtrodden as Jake Allen replaced him the net. The Blues announced that defenseman Vince Dunn will return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out since taking a puck to the face in Game Three against the San Jose Sharks. More than likely this will make Robert Bortuzzo a healthy scratch.

Oskar Sundqvist will also return after a one-game suspension following a hit on Matt Grzelcyk in Game Two. Grzelcyk is still listed day-to-day. Zach Sanford will move up on the lineup with Robby Fabbri sitting our for tonight game. Expect Tuukka Rask in net for Boston and Jordan Binnington in net for St. Louis.

PROJECTED LINEUPS FOR BOSTON

Marchand –Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Backes

Johansson – Coyle – Heinen

Nordstrom – Kuraly – Acciari

Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Moore – Clifton

Tuukka Rask

PROJECTED LINEUPS FOR ST. LOUIS

Schwartz – Schenn – Tarasenko

Sanford – O’Reilly – Perron

Maroon – Bozak – Blais

Barbashev – Sundqvist – Steen

Edmundson – Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester – Parayko

Dunn – Gunnarsson

Binnington

WHEN TO WATCH: Tonight with puck drop after 8:00 pm

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC

