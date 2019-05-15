RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 14: Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal on Curtis McElhinney #35 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 14, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins right winger Chris Wagner has been ruled out for the team’s next match-up against the Carolina Hurricanes. The forward took a shot off the right forearm late in the third period of the Bruins game three victory. The shot came from Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk.

Wagner immediately clutched his wrist as he headed off the ice. He would not return to the game and was missing from practice on Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Bruce Cassidy informed reporters that Wagner would be heading back to Boston for further tests.

While Wagner only has two points in the playoffs, he has been a vital part of the Bruins fourth line. Alongside Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom, the line has provided solid depth for the team. One of Wagner’s two goals actually came earlier in the game. The fourth line forced a turnover, leading to a tap-in goal for Wagner. Both of his goals have come in this series.

This is Wagner’s first stint in the playoffs since the 2016-17 season with the Anaheim Ducks. He posted three goals in 17 games. Wagner has five career playoff goals in 33 games. Looking at his regular season, it was sort of a breakout year for Wagner. He posted a career high 12 goals in 76 games, the most he has played in a season. His 19 points were also a career high.

In his place, Noel Acciari will step in on the fourth line. Acciari has not played since the fourth game of series against the Blue Jackets where he was injured. He was cleared to play last game, but Cassidy opted to stay with his current lineup.

Acciari has a goal and assist in 11 playoff games. He has posted three goals and two assists in 27 career playoff games. In 72 regular season games, Acciari had six goals and eight assists for the Bruins.

There is no timetable for Wagner’s return. A further update will come down the road. The Bruins are set to take on the Hurricanes on Thursday night for Game 4.

