BOSTON, MA – MARCH 02: Boston Bruins left defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) fires a pass during a game between the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils on March 2, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Boston Bruins blue-liner Matt Grzelcyk was injured during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after receiving a heavy hit from behind. The incident occurred late in the 1st period. Grzelcyk did not return to the game, forcing the Bruins to rotate five defensemen in the 3-2 overtime loss.

Matt Grzelcyk, injured late in the first, did go to hospital for evaluation, according to Bruce Cassidy. No other update on the Dman. #StanleyCup — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 30, 2019

On Thursday, head coach Bruce Cassidy updated the situation, stating that Grzelcyk is undergoing the NHL’s concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day. He will not travel with the rest of the team to St. Louis later today.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Matt Grzelcyk is in the protocol and day-to-day. “When we have a further update, we’ll give it to you.” pic.twitter.com/2z9LgdH82q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

Matt Grzelcyk Injured In Overtime Loss

With just over two minutes remaining in the first period of Game 2, St. Louis Blues forward Oscar Sundqvist hit Grzelcyk from behind. Grzelyck crashed into the boards and spent a significant amount of time on the ice before being helped off by team trainers. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that Grzelcyk went to a local hospital for an evaluation, but offered no further update. It is an upper-body injury.

The Boston Bruins ultimately failed to capitalize on the ensuing power play, and the first period ended tied at two goals each. The game remained tied until Carl Gunnarsson‘s overtime winner, which tied the Stanley Cup Final. Grzelcyk’s injury forced Cassidy to rotate his remaining five defensive players for the rest of the game. The St. Louis Blues took advantage of a tired Bruins defence and outplayed them the rest of the game.

Sundqvist on Grzelcyk is being reviewed the the NHL’s Player Safety group.#StanleyCup — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 30, 2019

The hit that caused the injury is currently under review by the NHL player safety group. Sundqvist could face a fine or a suspension. The Blues are already without rookie forward Robert Thomas, and losing Sundqvist would further deplete the team.

The Bruins and Blues series is tied at one game a piece and will continue with Game 3 in St. Louis on Saturday.

