BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 04: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins skates against Matt Duchene #95 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 04, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins will have to start their Eastern Conference final series against the Carolina Hurricanes without their star defenceman Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy was suspended for one game for his hit against Josh Anderson from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Bruins closed out their second-round series in Game 6 on the road, while McAvoy got just two-minute minor penalty for an illegal checking to the head. Charlie McAvoy suspended can mean a few problems for the Bruins.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for one game for an Illegal Check to the Head on Columbus’ Josh Anderson. https://t.co/17QswFLyfI — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 7, 2019

The hit occurred late in the second period of Game 6 when Charlie McAvoy stepped into Josh Anderson with his elbow high. Anderson was shaken up after that hit. After the collision, Anderson went to the locker room and was back on the ice for the start of the third period. Following the game, both McAvoy and Anderson shook their hands and exchanged a couple of words.

Charlie McAvoy and his filthy head-first hit on Josh Anderson. Worse than that: Four men in stripes huddled and concluded it was a minor penalty. Solution: Suspend all five. #DKPS #Penguins #BOSvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/IDqMlzHAyg — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) 7. mája 2019

The referees conjured after the hit but didn’t decide to give McAvoy a five-minute major penalty. With the score being just 1-0 in favor of the Bruins, the five-minute major power play would probably change the complexion of the game for Columbus. And the Bruins would hypothetically have to play without McAvoy in potential Game 7. Boston caught a bit of break here. Nevertheless, they will be without him for the beginning of the series against Carolina. This is also the very first suspension for McAvoy in his third NHL season.

Charlie McAvoy Has Been Big For Bruins

Charlie McAvoy has been the best Boston Bruins defenceman in the playoffs so far. With 322:01 of the ice time, the 21-year-old blueliner has been the most used player on the Bruins roster. Second in that area behind him is Brandon Carlo with the ice time of 296:12. In 13 playoff games with the Bruins, McAvoy has registered one goal and five assists for six points.

Even thought McAvoy is still just 21-year-old, he has skated in 31 playoff games already. The Bruins will have to find a way how to replace their most reliable defenceman. The Bruins currently have two healthy defencemen sitting in the press box. Both John Moore and Steven Kampfer have the experience and ability to cover McAvoy’s loss for that timespan.

