BOSTON, MA – APRIL 25: David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck in tech first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said center David Krejci is day to day with an undisclosed injury. He is a game-time decision for game 2 tomorrow night.

Cassidy said Krejci is day-to-day. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) April 26, 2019

Krejci took a high hit late in the third period from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Riley Nash. Krejci wouldn’t return to the game. Boston ended up winning in overtime.

This season, Krejci scored 20 goals and 53 assists for 73 points to go along with 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 56.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +4.8 percent. He has two goals and three assists in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games so far this season.

Krejci has spent his entire career with the Bruins. He has 194 goals and 449 assists for 643 career points in 850 career games. He was originally drafted by the Bruins in the second round, 63rd overall in the 2004 NHL Draft.

What This Means for the Future

Krejci has spent the year playing on Boston’s second unit along with the second unit on the Powerplay. If Krejci is unable to go tomorrow night Charlie Coyle will take his spot on the second line. Coyle picked up 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points during the regular season. He has picked up five goals and an assist through eight Stanley Cup Playoff games so far this postseason.

Coyle would add a little more size to the Bruins second line and could possibly give them a boost seeing that he’s had a hot stick in the playoffs. He picked up two goals in game 1 including the overtime winner. With everyone moving up in the line-up David Backes or Karson Kuhlman would find their way into the Bruins line-up. Backes would bring more experience to the table seeing that he has played in 71 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

