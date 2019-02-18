BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 12: Boston Bruins left wing Peter Cehlarik (22) turns with the puck during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks on February 12, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Boston Bruins will be without Peter Cehlarik for tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks. Cehlarik suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday night in Los Angeles and left the game versus the Kings. The Slovakian winger missed the morning practice today ahead of the tilt against the Sharks.

B’s practicing in San Jose. Peter Cehlarik (LBI) not on the ice. Based on rushes, looks like Karson Kuhlman will get a look on the Krejci line. pic.twitter.com/A9SQLdZhMa — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) 18. februára 2019

Peter Cehlarik Out For the Boston Bruins

Peter Cehlarik made his debut this season in January against the Philadelphia Flyers. The call-up immediately paid dividends with Cehlarik. He scored two goals that night. His solid play secured a regular spot on the Bruins lineup. He has played in the last 13 games for Boston.

A lower-body injury occurred during the game on Saturday night at Staples Center. Cehlarik recorded a primary assist on Jake Debrusk opening goal, but he left the game injured. A 23-year-old winger has four goals and two assists so far this year.

The Slovakian native was drafted in the third round by the Bruins in the 2013 NHL entry draft. In his NHL career, Cehlarik has recorded five goals and 10 points. The extent of the injury is not yet known. Currently, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy says Cehlarik is day-to-day.

What This Means For The Future

Cehlarik was regularly skating on the second Bruins line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. This trio appeared to build very nice chemistry together. Karson Kuhlman will take Cehlarik´s spot on the second line. Kuhlman made his NHL debut in a win against the Kings two nights ago.

The third Bruins line will feature Trent Frederic centring David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom. It´s worth mentioning that David Pastrnak is currently sidelined with a broken thumb. Danton Heinen occupies his spot on the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Heinen has already recorded three goals and three assists in his past six games with a new role.

