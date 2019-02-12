BOSTON, MA – APRIL 14: Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his second goal of the game during Game 2 of the First Round for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 14, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This morning, the Boston Bruins announced that forward David Pastrnak will be out for a minimum of two weeks with a broken thumb. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced that Pastrnak will be re-evaluated after two weeks to see how the injury is progressing. Sweeney expects Pastrnak to be back this season.

This is suboptimal. Pastrnak apparently fell leaving a team event (sponsorship dinner). He is expected to play again this season. But, yikes. https://t.co/XdKPFhmGuM — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) 12. februára 2019

Boston Bruins Lose David Pastrnak For Weeks

This might be a huge blow for the Boston Bruins and their season. David Pastrnak suffered an injury in bizarre fashion. At a team sponsorship dinner, he fell while walking to transportation and broke his left thumb. Earlier today, Pastrnak successfully underwent a procedure to repair his broken thumb. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but the absence may be longer.

Pastrnak is one of the three Boston Bruins players who hasn’t missed a game so far this season. Pastrnak already experienced problems with his thumb, which forced him to miss approximately one month of the action back in 2015-2016 season. That was Pastrnak´s second season in the NHL.

What This Means For The Future

The Bruins will certainly miss David Pastrnak. The Czech right-winger has surpassed the 30-goal mark in each of his past three seasons. In the current campaign, Pastrnak has recorded 31 goals and 35 assists for 66 points in 56 games. Over his career, Pastrnak has 269 points in 310 games and another 24 points in 18 playoff games.

Pastrnak was skating on the top Bruins line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Head coach Bruce Cassidy decided to switch his offensive lines and inserted Danton Heinen on the top line while moving David Pastrnak to the second line with David Krejci and Peter Cehlarik. In tonight´s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Bruins second line is expected to feature Jake Debrusk, Krejci and Cehlarik.

If Pastrnak misses more than three weeks, the Bruins might be in trouble. With the Trade Deadline just 13 days away, Sweeney is not planning on changing his approach on the trade market. However, this always depends on upcoming results for the team. After the game against the Blackhawks, the Bruins shift to play five games on a road trip through the Western Conference.

Main Photo: BOSTON, MA – APRIL 14: Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his second goal of the game during Game 2 of the First Round for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 14, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on