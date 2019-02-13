The Boston Bruins wrapped up a perfect three-game homestead as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 at the TD Garden on a snowy Tuesday night. Chicago came into Boston with a seven-game winning streak. With news coming that the Bruins star right-winger David Pastrnak being out for a few weeks, the time came for the team to step up, and tonight Boston delivered.

(Photo Credits: Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

GAME RECAP

The Blackhawks started things off when Alex DeBrincat scored at 4:22 of the first period, making the score 1-0. Chicago’s Brent Seabrook would be called for a tripping penalty against Chris Wagner. David Krejci would tie the game when he scored at 14:47 in the first on a power-play. A few moments later, Danton Heinen would net a wrister at 15:56 in the first making the score 2-1. Boston was not done yet, as number 63 Brad Marchand would score a wrist shot at 18:59 in the first. Score at the end of the first period: Bruins 3, Blackhawks 1

BOSTON RESPONDS

Towards the end of the second period, Jake DeBrusk would tip-in a goal at 18:06, getting the B’s up 4-1, however, Chicago would show some life as Duncan Keith slapped the puck past Rask, making the score at the end of the second 4-2. With the third period getting underway, the Blackhawks Erik Gustafsson would score a wrister that beat Rask, putting Chicago within one goal of tying the game. A slashing penalty would send Chicago’s Dylan Strome to the box at 5:42. Torey Krug had a beautiful set up that lead to a power-play goal by Peter Cehlarik at 7:18 in the third. David Krejci would net his second goal of the night at 15:42, making the final score 6-3.

BY THE NUMBERS

Brad Marchand had quite the night as he racked up a goal with three assists. Danton Heinen continues to find his groove after a slow start in his second season with the Black and Gold, as he added one goal with two assists. Heinen has six points and three goals in his last four games. Jake Debrusk also had one goal with two assists. David Krejci had two goals and an assist, while goaltender Tuukka Rask made 23 saves; he is now 10-0-3 in his past 13 starts. With the win, Coach Bruce Cassidy has won his 100th career victory in 166 games, making him the second-fastest Bruins coach to reach that milestone.

Chicago’s Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 15 games when he notched an assist to the Erik Gustafsson goal in the third period. Kane has now tied Stan Mikita for the longest point streak in Blackhawks history.

UP NEXT FOR THE BRUINS

Continuing with a western trip, the Bruins will head out California when they face the Anaheim Ducks this Friday, February 15th with a 10:00 pm start, EST. In another back-to-back series, Boston will then face the LA Kings on Saturday, the 16th at 10:30 pm.

Follow me on Twitter @pastagrl88

Share this:

Related

View the original article on