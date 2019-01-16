SAN JOSE, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Peter Cehlarik #22 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on November 18, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins have called up Peter Cehlarik from Providence. Cehlarik has not appeared in the NHL action so far this season. Young Slovakian forward looks to make his season debut tonight when the Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers. We tried to examine what to expect from Cehlarik and this move by the Bruins.

Peter Cehlarik is still on his entry-level contract with the Bruins organization. Cehlarik was selected in the third round, 90th overall, in the NHL Draft in 2013. Cehlarik made his NHL debut in February 2017, when the Bruins hosted the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden. In his very next game, he helped Boston defeat Montreal recording two assists.

During the 2016-2017 season, Cehlarik suited up in 11 games with the Boston Bruins. Last year, Cehlarik played six games in the NHL. He finally scored his first goal against San Jose in November 2017 and added other assists versus the Pittsburgh Penguins a few days later. However, since then he has not been able to stay with the Bruins.

An injury derailed a potentially great run in the Bruins lineup 14 months ago. Now Cehlarik has a chance for redemption. A training camp Injury impeded him from making the Bruins main roster to start the season. During the preseason, Cehlarik had one goal and four assists. That lone goal came in Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Boston Bruins called up Cehlarik to be more than just depth. It sure seems he will be in their lineup for tonight’s tilt with the Flyers. Cehlarik will expectedly skate alongside centerman David Krejci on the second line.

Cehlarik has been playing well in the AHL lately. The Slovakian winger has five goals and two helpers in his last four games with Providence. Overall, Cehlarik has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points this season in the AHL in 37 games.

How can Cehlarik help the Boston Bruins

Peter Cehlarik is kind of everything. Because he is 6’2″ and 203 lbs people feel he is more of a power forward. Cehlarik’s game is more about playmaking and skill than being overly physical. Still, he will sue his body effectively to protect the puck and get into the hard areas.

Last season he played six games with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci on the right wing of the second Bruins line. When Brad Marchand was out of the lineup, head coach Bruce Cassidy used the line more often.

The trio developed nice chemistry and as the Bruins are still in the hunt for a solid second line right winger, General Manager Don Sweeney decided to give Peter Cehlarik anther look. It might help the Bruins lineup for sure.

Solidifying his Game the Main Challenge for Cehlarik

In the early stages of the season, Cehlarik was criticized by his coach in the AHL for not making good plays off the puck. Cehlarik seems to have worked on those issues as he lowered his +/- stats to just -1.

If Cehlarik can renew his previous success and chemistry with DeBrusk and Krejci, he can become a low-cost solution for Bruins problems.

If not, Peter Cehlarik can be used in a trade. Trade Deadline is just around the corner and there are rumours that mentioned his name as one of the prospects Boston is willing to give up. But before that, Cehlarik will probably get his chance to shine in Bruins uniform.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on