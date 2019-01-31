Tuukka Rask returns tonight after suffering a concussion that saw the goaltender out for one game. The return also marks a possible career-milestone for Rask, who looks to overtake Bruins goaltender Tiny Thompson’s record for most career wins. The B’s are also looking to win tonight to get back into 3rd place in the Atlantic division, as they are now one point behind Montreal. With Monday’s shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Bruins are now 0-1-1 in their last two games.

A FLYING STREAK

In their last meeting during regular season, the Philadelphia Flyers (21-23-6) will face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Philly is looking to extend their five-game win streak to six, after going 1-7-2 in their previous 10 games. Rookie goaltender Carter Hart will get the start in net for the Flyers. The two teams played against each other January 16th, with the Flyers nabbing the 4-3 win. Sean Couturier had a hat trick, and Claude Giroux reached a career high of 500 assists.

Giroux currently leads the team with 52 points and 38 assists. Couturier leads the team with 19 goals. If the Flyers win tonight, it would be their longest winning streak since 2010. It will also give them their 2,000th road point. Despite having won two of the last three games, they have lost nine of their last games in Boston. Couturier has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games played.

LOOKING FOR A WIN

The Bruins (27-17-6) are coming off their mandatory bye-week and suffered a shootout loss to the jets 4-3. Despite the loss, the Bruins played with little rust, although by the third period, things got away as the Jets scored two goals seconds apart in the third period. Boston is 2nd in the league for the power play at 27.3%. Joakim Nordstrom will return to the lineup tonight after suffering a fractured fibula.

WELCOME BACK

With Halak slipping in his numbers, news of the return of “Tuukka Time” offered fans a bit of relief:



“…we trust him. If he’s not ready that fine. He’s coming off a pretty serious hit there..”

Coach Bruce Cassidy on Rask

Rask’s season has had many ups and downs, but recently looking to be back on track. Rask is now third in the NHL for goals against average with 2.43. Nordstrom will be slotted alongside Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. John Moore will also be back in the lineup with Matt Grzelcyk out. He’ll be playing next to Brandon Carlo. David Pastrnak still leads the team with 59 points and 28 goals. Brad Marchand continues to lead the team in assists with 37.

“I was just trying to focus on the positives, what I could do to make sure that I’m in good shape when I end up being healthy.” 🎥@Jo92No on returning to the lineup tonight after missing the past 10 games with a fractured fibula: pic.twitter.com/PVVDoJcE56

— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 31, 2019

WHEN TO WATCH: Tonight with puck drop at 7:00 PM

WHERE TO WATCH: NHLN, NESN, NBCSP+

