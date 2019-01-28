BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 14: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins tends net during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on January 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins have announced they placed Tuukka Rask on the injured reserve retroactive to 19th of January. Boston also announced other moves in their press release. Forwards Ryan Donato and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson were sent down to the AHL. Goaltender Zane McIntyre alongside forwards Peter Cehlarik and Trent Frederic were all called up from the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

Bruins on the ice for first post-All-Star practice. Of note: – Rask (concussion) not here. On IR retro to 1/19. Out vs. WPG – Zane McIntyre here on emergency recall – Donato, JFK to Providence – Cehlarik, Frederic recalled – Nordstrom here (leg injury 1/1) — Matt Porter (@mattyports) 28. januára 2019

The Bruins lost goaltender Tuukka Rask in the game against the New York Rangers on 19th of January. Rask went out of that game after a collision with the Rangers winger Filip Chytil and was diagnosed with a concussion later that night. Rask will miss at least the next game for Boston, which the Bruins play at TD Garden versus the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

It seems very improbable that Tuukka Rask will be ready to come back to the action when the Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night later this week. Some sources even indicated that Finnish netminder is progressing well after his concussion. However, he will not be available for the Bruins in foreseeable future.

Asked Pastrnak tonight in SJ about Rask’s condition. Said he texted Tuukka on Tuesday (not for a hamberder) and Rask said he was “all good.” — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) 25. januára 2019

Most probably goaltender Jaroslav Halak will be the number one goaltender for the Boston Bruins in the upcoming games with Rask sidelined. Zane McIntyre, winless in his eight games in the NHL with the Bruins, will be serving as his backup.

Besides potentially huge goalie news, the Bruins announced transactions of four forwards as well. Winger Ryan Donato and center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson were both sent down to the AHL. Donato has six goals and nine points in 34 games with the Bruins this season. Forsbacka-Karlsson recorded three goals and nine points in 28 games this year in the NHL.

Trent Frederic and Peter Cehlarik will replace Donato and Forsbacka-Karlsson on the roster. It is definitely not a surprise that the Bruins recalled Peter Cehlarik. The Slovakian winger played three games prior to the bye week and All-Star breaks and collected three points. Cehlarik played two games with the Providence Bruins during his short stint without recording points.

It is the first NHL call-up for 20-years old center Trent Frederic. American center was picked as 29th choice overall in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft. So far this season, Frederic has scored 10 goals and added seven assists in his 37 games with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. Frederic should bring size, skill, and toughness for the Bruins.

Boston Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy has been mixing his lines a little bit before the lengthy nine-day break. Now it seems this trend will continue. Forsbacka-Karlsson centred Danton Heinen and Ryan Donato on the third line. Frederic is expected to be given a chance in the upcoming games as a third line center. David Backes and Danton Heinen should be his wingers. Cehlarik was playing on the left-wing of the second line alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Joakim Nordstrom returns from his injury sustained in the Winter Classic. Nordstrom was participating as a left-winger on the fourth line for the Bruins in their practice in Boston earlier today.

