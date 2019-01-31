COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 20: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 20, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins find themselves in the Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. They are still just two points below the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are second in the Atlantic Division. With the trade deadline taking place in 26 days from now, the Bruins have still plenty of time to assert their priorities. However, it has been no secret for the Bruins that they are trying to land a top-six winger.

Four options for the Bruins on the wingers’ position

Firstly, Wayne Simmonds is exactly that type of player the Bruins are looking for. Simmonds is a big, heavy and tough guy and additionally a right winger. Something ideal for David Krejci on his second line. Simmonds can definitely find the back of a net with posting 15 goals already this season.

Secondly, the Bruins must be very aware of Wayne Simmonds. His salary cap hit is affordable, just $3,975,000 until the rest of the season. Nevertheless, he is already 30 years old and after recording back-to-back 30-goal seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers between 2015 and 2017, he doesn’t seem like that kind of force anymore. This season, he has 15 goals, but just eight assists and is -11 in 50 games.

Simmonds will be a rental and many teams will surely take a shot at him. He would be ideal for the Bruins in terms of size and skill, not so much in terms of his recent play and given the fact he is already 30. On the other side, he is a goal scorer and the Bruins should consider trading for him only if the price is not remarkably high.

Here comes the most ideal, but costlier option for Boston. Panarin is definitely a guy all 30 teams not named the Columbus Blue Jackets would love to acquire. The Russian winger has 288 points in his 290 career games. This year he has tallied 55 points in 47 games so far. He is a right-shooting winger playing mainly on the left wing.

Even though Panarin isn’t that sort of a player like Simmonds in terms of toughness, he is nearly a point-per-game producer. He would make the Bruins top-six better immediately and without any kind of doubt. Notwithstanding, the Bruins would have two big problems with acquiring Panarin.

Primarily, they would need to offer a whole lot for him. Columbus certainly doesn’t want to sell him cheaply and there are other teams waiting for Panarin too. The Bruins would probably have to give up a first-round draft pick, top prospects with NHL experience and a roster player like Jake DeBrusk. The Blue Jackets are seemingly loaded on their blue line and they need more of offensive help — especially after losing Panarin.

Secondly, even if the Bruins acquired Panarin, they would still have a massive problem with the salary cap situation. They would be foolish to give up nearly half of their prospect pool without assurance of Panarin’s extension in the summer. Already having more than $3 million tied up in dead money and David Backes is still there with his $6 million deal, the Bruins would need to make huge adjustments in order to pay Panarin.

Andre Burakovsky

You might be surprised by this option surrounding the Bruins, but Boston was at least checking on Andre Burakovsky‘s availability in Washington. Burakovsky has been struggling mightily with the Capitals during the current campaign. The Austrian-born, versatile winger has scored just six goals and totaled six assists for 12 points in 44 games so far this year.

The Capitals have been looking to trade him for quite some time now. Would there be a fit for Burakovsky in Boston? He has an affordable salary cap hit of $3 million and he is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer. He already has experience scoring some big goals for Washington, like two goals in Game 7 in Tampa Bay last season in the playoffs. Plus, he is still just 23-year-old.

Burakovsky wouldn’t probably cost as much as Simmonds or Panarin. Compared to those two, he would be more of a hope moving forward than immediate offensive help.

Micheal Ferland

A few days ago, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Bruins are one of the many teams interested in Micheal Ferland. Ferland is another versatile winger while shooting left and is still relatively young with just 26 years under his belt. In the last off-season, he was traded from Calgary to Carolina. Ferland has scored 13 goals and 25 points so far this season with the Hurricanes in 41 games.

From all these four options, Ferland would definitely be the cheapest one for the Bruins. The Canadian winger has a very solid salary cap hit of $1.75 million and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. He would most probably be just a short-term, low-cost offensive help for the Bruins.

Ferland is mainly a power-play guy with the Hurricanes this season and the Bruins don’t necessarily need help on their man-advantage as they possess the second best power play in the NHL. However, he is undergoing a nice campaign in Raleigh. If the Bruins refused to make a huge splash on the trade market, Ferland would be a solid and low-cost addition until the end of the season.

Will the Bruins bite?

The Boston Bruins would benefit from any of those guys mentioned above. However, how much of the price they would need to pay remains a question for them. Panarin is surely the best option out of those, but also the most demanding one. Ferland and Simmonds seem just like reinforcement for the playoff push and Burakovsky appears as more of a piece moving forward.

Unless there is a right mix of the price required for acquiring any of these four wingers, the Bruins should probably look elsewhere. Or they might not look at wingers at all as their bigger need is undoubtedly in the center position. Pushing for a huge top-six acquisition while leaving third-line center spot uncovered would in all likelihood be an issue for Boston.

