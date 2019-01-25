The boys in Black and Gold continue to enjoy some time off during their mandatory bye week, but there’s one young Czech winger who is gearing up to get back on the ice this weekend at the NHL All-Star Games. 22-year-old David Pastrnak was voted to represent the spoked-B in San Jose this year. With this being his first appearance, Pastrnak is soaking in the sights and sounds. And judging from his big chipped-tooth smile, he’s looking pretty happy to be there.

Pastrnak currently leads the team in goals (27) and points (56) through 49 games. He’s tied for ninth place in the NHL for goals, and is tied for first in the league in power play goals. It’s been a very good season so far with Pasta putting up some impressive numbers. This year he became the third fastest Bruin to score 100 NHL goals, as well as the third fastest Czech; right behind Jaromir Jagr and Petr Klima. He also scored 11 goals in the month of October, becoming the third Bruin to reach that milestone behind Phil Esposito and Charlie Simmer. He scored his 20th goal in 28 games, which is the fastest by a Boston Bruin since Cam Neely. (Neely scored 20 in 19 games in the 1993-94 season).

“I’m having a good season, thanks to my linemates and teammates. Just gonna enjoy it and focus on the season..trying to stay humble, but at the same time it’s fun and my family is really happy and proud. “

Pasta is in good company of active Bruins players who have been elected to the All-Star Game. Patrice Bergeron has made two appearances, while Captain Zdeno Chara made six. Brad Marchand was elected twice in 2017 and 2018, while goaltender Tuukka Rask went in 2017.

Yesterday marked the first day to the start of the All-Star weekend, which included Media Day. On Friday, there will be an All-Star Skills Competition starting at 9 pm. This includes: fastest skater, premier passer, save streak, puck control, hardest shot and accuracy shooter. On Saturday the All-Star Game will start at 5:00 PM, with the Central playing against Pacific. Game two will feature the Metro vs. Atlantic. Pastrnak joins a pretty star-heavy team that includes: Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Andre Vasilevskiy, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Thomas Cabot, Keith Yandle and Jimmy Howard.

