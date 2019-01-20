BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 14: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins tends net during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on January 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins have announced that goaltender Tuukka Rask won’t return tonight after suffering a concussion in tonight’s game vs the New York Rangers.

Update: Tuukka Rask has suffered a concussion and won’t return to Bruins-Rangers. Here’s the play that sent him off: https://t.co/BHxQrjyTsB pic.twitter.com/xWTDHP6Udg — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 20, 2019

Rask was run into by New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil. However, Chytil was pushed into the net by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. He left the game after that play and was replaced by Jaroslav Halak.

This season, Rask has played in 25 games with 24 starts for the Bruins. He put up a 14-8-3 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .920 save percentage to go along with a shutout.

Rask has spent his entire 12-year career with the Bruins. He has put up a 252-145-56 career record in 474 career appearances with 453 career starts. He also has a 2.26 goals against average, .920 save percentage, and 42 shutouts.

Tuukka Rask and Jarsalov Halak have split the goaltending duties for the Bruins so far this season. With 25 games apiece, their numbers have been very similar. Rask started the season as the Bruins number one goalie but Halak has also seen a fair amount of starts for a back-up.

Halak signed with the Bruins this past offseason after spending the previous four years with the New York Islanders. Having another experienced starter on the team is vital and Halak will look to keep the Bruins in a playoff spot.

With Rask likely to miss time with the concussion the Bruins will likely call up Zane McIntyre from Providence. McIntyre is 13-8-0 with a 2.79 goals against average and sub .900 save percentage. He does have NHL experience but has not picked up an NHL win in his career and his last appearance in the NHL was during the 2016-17 season. McIntyre will most likely just practice with the team as the Bruins begin their bye week after tonight’s game.

