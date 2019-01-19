TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 26: Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Anders Bjork will miss the remainder of the season for the Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Bjork suffered his second shoulder injury, which requires surgery. He will be out for the rest of the season, missing at least five months of action.

Another lost season for Anders Bjork (second shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months). Real shame. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) 18. januára 2019

Bruins Lose Anders Bjork For The Season

Anders Bjork ended last season with shoulder surgery after recording four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 30 games. This season Bjork played in 20 games with the Boston Bruins, posting one goal and three points in total. Bjork was sent down to Providence at the end of November.

During his stint with the Providence Bruins, Bjork played 13 games where he had one goal and added nine assists. Anders Bjork was unavailable to play in the AHL since the conclusion of December. The Boston Bruins officially announced shoulder surgery for Bjork on Friday.

Another Tough Break For Bruins Talent

So far in his career, the 22-year-old winger played in 50 games in the NHL, recording 15 points. Both of his seasons as a pro ended prematurely with shoulder surgery. Anders Bjork was selected 154th overall in the fifth round of 2014 NHL Draft. Since the Bruins selected him, Bjork played three seasons for the University of Notre Dame in NCAA.

It was tough for young forward to see the Bruins playing the Winter Classic at University of Notre Dame facilities at Notre Dame Stadium. He turned pro playing hockey at that very place, but unfortunate injury prevented him from playing on a big stage. Now Bjork has to remain patient as he will likely be waiting until training camp next September.

