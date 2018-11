Boston Bruins jersey for 2018 NHL Winter Classic

The official announcement is scheduled for Thursday, November 8th but the official jerseys have been leaked.

The jerseys are inspired by the 1930’s era. The team chose to go with brown and gold, the original colors the Bruins wore when they came into the league.

This year’s game will be versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium on January 1, 2019.

