After playing in the game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Zdeno Chara’s 900th game for the Boston Bruins will, unfortunately for him, go down as an overtime loss.

In his 900th game against Edmonton, Chara played 24:21 minutes and did not record a point. The captain recorded two shots, one hit and was on the ice for Kailer Yamamoto’s first career goal in the NHL. The game against Edmonton was certainly not reflective of Chara’s time in a Bruins jersey.

Chara’s History in Boston

On 1 July, 2006, Chara was signed to $37.5 million contract with the Bruins after Joe Thornton joined the San Jose Sharks. The six-foot-nine defenseman cannot be missed on the ice. In his six games with the Bruins this season, he has a goal and an assist. His first-period goal was the first of the Bruins season against the Buffalo Sabres and followed and embarrassing 7-0 loss to the Washington Capitals.

The captain has been the guy that the Bruins rely on when they need someone to step up. In a game last season against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chara and the Bruins penalty-killing unit withstood over a minute of time in their own zone and after over two minutes of continuous play, Chara stopped the clock when he fought Jamie Oleksiak, effectively killing Pittsburgh’s pressure in the Bruins zone.

During his 900 games for the Boston Bruins, Chara has scored 139 goals and recorded 316 assists for 455 points. This means that Chara averages around one point for every two games played – something a lot of teams would love to have on their roster from a defenseman like him. As a defense–first kind of player, Big Z still produces those numbers and has the on-ice presence that makes the Bruins a contender almost every single year.

