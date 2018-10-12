David Pastrnak is the superstar that Bruins and NHL fans adore.

Whether it is his highlight goals or the pregame camaraderie he has with fans. He is must watch hockey and a personality that is making his popularity grow within the NHL.

His most recent goal versus the Oilers is just another example of his offensive skill and talent when it comes to putting the puck in the net and also having the fans raise to their feet as the excitement builds up of another highlight goal. He seems to always have one or two memorable goals a year. Whether it’s his end to end rushes or his stick-handling in traffic, you know if 88 in black and gold has the puck in space the possibilities are endless of his ability to score..

Great as a teammate

His coaches have mentioned this off-season he had trained and practicing hard on his defensive duties. He is a player that understands the harder he works to round out his game the more important he will be for his teammates on the ice and also in a leadership role to the younger players on the team. David also has the personality where he always has a smile on his face and does what he can to keep the room in an upbeat mode regardless the situation.

A fan favorite

As has been mentioned, during pregame skate he always finds fans along the boards to take pictures and have fun with whether it be a home or road game. Pastrnak also makes sure when he does score a goal to make the fans part of his celebration whether it be a hand to his ear or jumping on the glass with excitement.

There are many Pastrnak #88 jerseys around and with his ability and personality be sure to jump on the wagon now before he becomes an NHL superstar.

