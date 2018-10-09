As Bruce Cassidy stated after the Bruins 6-3 win over the Senators: we are spoiled here in Boston and the Bruins started the day off with an entertaining game against the Ottawa Senators. The atmosphere in the Garden was boisterous amid chants of “Yankees Suck!” and that energy was felt amongst the Bruins. For one particular player, this win would one for the books as Patrice Bergeron scored his 4th career hat-trick.

A Hometown Welcome

As the puck dropped, Bergeron scored 30 seconds in the first period, putting Boston on board 1-0 over the Senators. As the period continued at 17:12 Bergeron netted another goal, making the score 2-0 Bruins. The Senator’s Ryan Dzingel had a busy afternoon and cut the lead 2-1 in the second period. The Bruins answered back when Walpole native Chris Wagner tipped in his first goal as a Bruin, making the score 3-1. Ottawa, however, didn’t stay quiet for too long as Dzingel once again scored making it 3-2. At the 4:38 mark, Bergeron completed his hat trick in the third period putting the Bruins up 4-2.

Just an average day at the office for 37. 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/GlAtJOnFAi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 8, 2018

The Bruins were called on a penalty that saw John Moore sit in the box. Ottawa at one point had a two-man advantage but ultimately weren’t able to capitalize on their power-play. The Bruins came back as David Pastrnak buried one in net extending the lead 5-2 from a redirect pass by Bergeron. For the Senators, Bobby Ryan scored shortly after Pastrnak making it 5-3. However, with little time left in the third, Pastrnak once again scored albeit an empty-netter making the final score 6-3.

By the Numbers:

Patrice Bergeron came away with three goals and an assist. He recorded his fourth career hat trick. Bergeron also recorded another hat trick against the Senators in 2011. David Pastrnak posted two goals with two assists. Both Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand added points with their three assists. Goaltender Tuukka Rask made 28 saves. For The Senators, Ryan Dzingel had two goals along with Bobby Ryan-who scored one goal. Goaltender Mike Condon made 24 saves.

The Bruins will stay in town as they host the Edmonton Oilers this coming Thursday with puck drop at 7:00 pm.

