The Boston Bruins arrive in Edmonton after losing last night to the Calgary Flames, snapping a four game winning streak. Tonight marks the first home game for the Oilers as they play at the Rogers Place. Edmonton is coming off an exciting comeback win when they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 this past Tuesday. Oilers captain Connor McDavid set an NHL record as he registered a point in the Oilers nine goals so far this season.

This past Tuesday, he was instrumental in the OT win over the Jets. However, McDavid will be tasked to shut down one of the NHL’s top lines-the BMP line.

The Oilers are looking for a win against the B’s after their 4-1 loss to Boston on October 11th. They have won their last two games as they’re coming off a three-game road trip in the US. McDavid leads the team with nine points with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins not far behind with six points.

The Boston Bruins top first line has been on fire, producing and leading the team in assist and goals. So far, the BMP line has netted 15 of the 24 goals Boston has posted. Patrice Bergeron, who is the current NHL First Star of the Week, leads the line with six goals and seven assists. Brad Marchand has two goals and nine assist while David Pastrnak has seven goals with three assists.

So far in 17 games against Edmonton, all three players from the top line have a total of five goals and seven assists.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has also been looking towards other lines to drive more to the net as lack of production from the rest of the team has been a bit concerning. After last night’s game, one of the remaining issues is the amount of turnovers happening on the ice. Defensive issue and puck giveaway seems to be a problem that has plagued the team.

“We now we have a line that’s going to deliver that every night. We went home and we did get some of that much better balance. You hope that continues. It didn’t tonight”-Coach Bruce Cassidy

Tonight, back-up goalie Jaroslav Halak will be in net tonight as he posted a win against the Oilers last week. Halak had a 25-save effort previously against Edmonton. Halak has turned 73 of 76 shots. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves last night against Calgary and is 0-3-1 against his last five starts against Edmonton. Since his last four games played, his record is 2-2-0 with a .875 save percentage.

PUCK DROP: Tonight at 9:00pm EST.

WHERE TO WATCH: NESN, 98.5 RADIO

Share this:

Related

View the original article on