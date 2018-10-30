The Boston Bruins are looking to bounce back as they face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at the PNC Arena. Boston is coming off a shut-out loss to Montreal. Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Krug “practiced in full” and will be ready for tonight. With the news that defenseman Torey Krug will be back in the lineup, Boston will also be adding another player to the injury list.

INJURY UPDATE

Krug has been out for a month after an ankle injury he sustained in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers. With Krug in, expect Steven Kampfer to possibly be out of the lineup.

Matt Grzelcyk will be out to night as he sustained a lower-body injury. He did not skate Monday morning. Both Jeremy Lauzon and Colby Cave were recalled from Providence on an emergency basis. Cave currently leads Providence with 10 points: five goals with five assists. Charlie McAvoy skated on Friday but did not skate Monday. David Backes continues to practice and skated in full-contact, however he won’t be playing tonight. He is expecting, hopefully, to play against Nashville this coming Saturday.

THE ‘CANES

Carolina are second in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-4-1 record. They currently sit behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team had a recent game loss against the New York Islanders 2-1 after a two-game winning streak at home. They will be looking to end their three-game home-stand on a high-note. Center Sebastian Aho has 11 assists in 10 games with four goals. He also leads the team in points (16). The ‘Canes currently lead the NHL in shots per game. The last time the Bruins were at the PNC they were behind Carolina 4-1, however made a thrilling comeback and beat the Hurricanes 6-4. David Pastrnak scored three goals in his first ever career hat-trick.

BOSTON

The Bruins are currently in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-2 record. The first line is still the most productive line as both Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak lead the team in points. Brad Marchand leads the team in assist (11) while Pastrnak leads with 10 goals. Goaltender Jaroslav Halak will start in net. The Slovak-native is coming off a recent shut-out win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

GAME TIME START : 7:00pm.

WHERE TO WATCH: NESN

