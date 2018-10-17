Last season, Jake DeBrusk solidified himself as a key piece to the Bruins future. In 70 regular season games, he had 16 goals and 27 assists. He was dangerous on the powerplay recording nine points including two goals. In the playoffs, DeBrusk was even better and played like a veteran. Through the Bruins first four games, he had played well but had nothing to show for it. That all changed in the Bruins 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

DeBrusk’s Improved Play

In the Bruins victory, the former first-round pick got his first two goals of his sophomore campaign. The chances have been there this season but until Saturday luck had not been on his side. It was a welcoming sign for a Bruins offense that has been carried by their top line. In order for the Bruins to be successful, they will need DeBrusk to be productive. After five games it appears that he is rounding into form.

While the Bruins season is still young DeBrusk has been at his best over their last two games. He has been placed on the left side due to the Bruins experimenting with Joakim Nordstrom on the second line. As a result DeBrusk has played away from his natural wing. The move has not negatively affected his play but improved it. He has not made mistakes with the puck and played his most complete games. This is the role he played in Game 7 against Toronto last season when he had two big to help the Bruins advance.

Line Changes Going Forward

While this move has been effective but there could still be changes made. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will continue to tinker with the lines before all four are set. Krejci and DeBrusk will most likely stay together the only question being who becomes their right wing. While Nordstrom has boosted the second line, he has also helped the play of the Bruins sophomore winger.

Regardless of who has been on the right wing, this season DeBrusk has played well. He may not have the stats to back it up but many players are still trying to find their groove. DeBrusk is the Bruins’ best scorer other than the Bruins that dominate first line. He has proven to be successful regardless of what is going on around him. He finally has the monkey off his back and in what should be a special season for the young winger.

