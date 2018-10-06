Last night the Boston Bruins beat the Sabres 4-0 after having a disastrous showing the night before against the Washington Capitals. The black and gold brought more physicality, won more puck battles and had a good amount of zone time down in Buffalo’s end. The season opener saw the Bruins play with a lack of effort, but thanks to the core group of veterans, they were able to bounce back the next night.

Captain Zdeno Chara put the Bruins up on the board in the first at 6:33, making it 1-0. Taking a pass from winger Brad Marchand, Chara was able to capitalize and finish the quick sequence. David Pastrnak drew a slash penalty that gave the Bruins the power play leading to a Ryan Donato goal, making it 2-0 in the first period.

WON PUCK BATTLES

With the start of the second period, the Bruins kept pushing forward as Buffalo tried to play catch up, putting up some minutes down Boston end. The second period also saw Sean Kuraly skating up the ice with a potential breakaway goal that was stopped in net. Charlie McAvoy blocked a hard shot forcing him off the ice for a few moments. David Pastrnak netted his first goal of the season late in the second, while Marchand and Krecji picked up the winning assists.

FINAL MINUTES

With about five minutes left in the third, the Sabres pulled goalie Carter Hutton, giving them an extra man advantage. Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Bruins would put the nail in the coffin as Patrice Bergeron scored an empty net goal making the final score 4-0. Bruins newly acquired back-up goalie Jaroslav Halak continued to play solid with a calm demeanor in net, making 32 saves in his first shutout of the season. Brad Marchand ended the night tallying up four assists.

🎥 Jaro Halak reacts after his 32-save shutout in Buffalo: “It feels great. It would be awesome if we only got the win, but it makes it more special with the shutout.” pic.twitter.com/Kiy6gwOowZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 5, 2018

Coach Bruce Cassidy did not have the team skate Thursday morning, instead they underwent a film session to discuss what needs to be fixed prior to the game against Buffalo. He put a specific emphasis on the need to put more effort on ice.

“It was big. We talked about it and obviously that’s our job to lead this team. Another home opener and we knew that we had to be playing way harder than we did (on Wednesday night)-Zdeno Chara

Bruins forward Brad Marchand after the game:

“We had a pretty good game. We didn’t have a great third but Jaro did a great job shutting the door.But it’s great to get a good win after a night like (Wednesday) night, on a back-to-back with the travels. It was good, but we still have a lot to work on and improve upon. We’ll take the positives from this and keep working.”

The Bruins will play the Ottawa Senator in Boston for their season opener this Monday @ 1:00pm

Follow me on Twitter@ pastagrl88

Share this:

Related

View the original article on