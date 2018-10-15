The Boston Bruins were feeling good this Saturday afternoon as they won in great fashion, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 8-2.

A few of the Bruins players hit some personal career milestones. Superstar David Pastrnak had his second career-hat trick and scored his 100th career goal. David Krecji hit his 400th career assist. Both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand tallied assists for the night, showcasing the great chemistry that the power-trio first line has.

Other lines also produced for Boston as both Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy and Anders Bjork potted goals each. A few bright spots for Detroit were goals netted by Filip Hronek and Dylan Larkin.

BREAKDOWN

In a lackluster fist period, the Bruins woke up towards the end of the first as David Pastrnak scored at 19:09, putting Boston on the board, 1-0. In the second period, Charlie McAvoy snipped a goal right off a Bergeron face-off win at 4:44. Jake Debrusk deked to slide one past Detroit’s goalie Jonathan Bernier, making the score 3-0. With four minutes left in the second, McAvoy drew a high-sticking penalty that sent Detroit’s Christoffer Ehn to the box. The power play led to Pastrnak’s second goal of the afternoon.

With the third period underway, Detroit scored just 21 seconds in with a power play goal by Filip Hronek. Boston answered back with a two-on-one push by Brad Marchand that had David Pastrnak score his second hat-trick of his career. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin scored a short-handed goal at 8:23 in the period, making the score 5-2.

Take another look at @pastrnak96‘s second career hat trick, courtesy of @Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/DypKf4b4ny — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 13, 2018

Anders Bjork scored unassisted at 10:12, making the score 6-2. Jake DeBrusk scored off a Brandon Carlo deflection as David Krejci recorded his 400th assist of his career. With 48 seconds left in the third, Sean Kuraly found the pass from Kevan Miller and scored, ending the game with a final Score of 8-2.

QUICK NOTES

Tuukka Rask made 32 saves while Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves (with 39 shots on goal)

On scoring his 100th goal:

“I don’t really think about [my success],” Pastrnak said. “I just go out there and play hockey … and enjoy every moment on the ice.”

Pastrnak joins a small group of Bruins who have made that mark the fastest, doing so in 259 games. Barry Pederson reached it in 187 games, while Dit Clapper did it in 247. Both Patrice Bergeron (3) and Brad Marchand (2) came away with a few assists in the game. Both players lead Boston in points (so far).

This games marks Boston’s fourth win in a row, while Detroit loses their fifth in a row. Wednesday we’ll see the start of a four game road trip in Canada where they will play the Calgary Flames.

