After leaving last Thursday night’s game with an upper-body injury, the news got worse for Kevan Miller. After being evaluated, the Boston Bruins have placed him on injured reserve, retroactive to October 18th. The retroactive status means he could return as early as Saturday, but that won’t be the case as he’s expected to miss about three more weeks.

Cassidy: Vaakanainen and Backes feeling better, both still off ice. McAvoy now listed as “upper body.” Also feeling better. Miller hand in cast, out about 3 more weeks — Matt Porter (@mattyports) October 25, 2018

While no specific details were given on the injury, Miller reportedly took a shot off the hand during a game against the Edmonton Oilers last Thursday. With his hand in a cast, it is easy to assume a broken hand is the diagnosis. Miller did skate prior to the Bruins practice this morning, but he did so without a stick.

At 30 years of age, Miller is entering his eighth season with the Bruins organization. Undrafted, Miller signed an amateur tryout contract with the Providence Bruins in 2011. He appeared in six games for the team. While Miller failed to make the Bruins’ team out of training camp the following season, the team would sign him to an entry-level contract.

Spending the next two seasons with Providence, Miller would make his NHL debut for the Bruins in 2013. Despite going back and forth between Boston and Providence that season, Miller would stick with the Bruins for good going forward.

In seven games this season, Miller has registered just one point. He has 12 goals and 49 assists overall in 292 career games. The Bruins recalled defenseman Jeremy Lauzon on an emergency basis. The 21-year-old has tallied one goal and three assists in the AHL thus far this season. This will be the first recall of his career after the Bruins drafted him in 2015.

The injuries have piled up for the Bruins in the early part of the season. The team is currently without Miller, Charlie McAvoy, David Backes, Urho Vaakanainen and Torey Krug.

The Bruins will continue their next man up mentality as they return home for their first meeting against the Philadelphia Flyers.

