The Boston Bruins announced that defenceman Torey Krug suffered an ankle injury on Saturday. He will spend the next three weeks in a walking boot. After that point, his injury will be re-evaluated. However, a timeline for a return to the lineup is not yet known. This is unrelated to his previous left ankle injury from last season.

Update from Don Sweeney: Torey Krug suffered a left ankle injury unrelated to his previous fracture. He will be in a boot for three weeks and be re-evaluated then. pic.twitter.com/L8PRZm9bgk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2018

Krug was injured during Saturday Night’s pre-season game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He left the game in the second period and did not return.

Last season, he scored 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 points in 76 games. He also added 36 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.6 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +1.1. Krug added three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 11 playoff games last postseason. He was injured in Game 4 of the Bruins second-round series with Tampa Bay and did not play the final game of the year.

Over his seven-year NHL career, Krug has only played for the Boston Bruins. He has put up 52 goals and 183 assists for 183 career points in 235 career NHL games. Krug has added nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points in 38 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He came to the Bruins as an undrafted free agent and was a standout for three seasons at Michigan State.

