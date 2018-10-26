The Boston Bruins continue with their win streak in a shutout 3-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Garden last night. Despite a slow first period played by both teams, the Bruins came on top despite a chippy game. Captain Zdeno Chara netted two goals and after a frustrating start to the season, winger Jake DeBrusk netted a goal from a Krejci pass. The night, however, belonged to goaltender Jaroslav Halak who made all 26 saves for his second shutout of the season. Halak, so far, has proven to be a solid back-up to Tuukka Rask. The 33-year-old Slovak native is 4th in the league for best GAA (goals against average) and tied for first for shutout wins.

BREAKDOWN

Real clean first period, not with the puck, but in terms of not allowing chances. In the second, he (Halak) had some big saves for us when we needed them, timely, and here we are with the win”-Coach Cassidy

After a quiet first period, things started to pick in the second for the Bruins. Halak got a workout between the pipes making 11 stops, robbing the Flyers’ Claude Giroux of two potential goals, frustrating the captain. After the second save by Halak from Giroux, Zdeno Chara blasted one in net from a one-time fed by Danton Heinen, getting the Bruins on board 1-0. DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead after netting a power-play goal at 17:28 (Krejci with the assist). The Flyers were 0-3 with the man advantage. With the assist from Halak, Chara scored an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left in the third. The Flyers had some missed chances when Jordan Weal tried to net a goal on a 2-on -1, while Giroux tried multiple times to score. Goaltender Brian Elliot made 22 saves in net for Philadelphia.

The third period saw some confusion as both teams drew multiple penalties that had both teams with players in the box. Bruins’ Steve Kampfer and Flyers’ Scott Laughton got into a brawl in the third period.

QUICK STATS

The Bruins are 4-0 at home and are the only NHL team to have that record. Chara is now the third defenseman in NHL history to score multiple goals in a game at age 41 or older. With defenseman Urho Vaakanainen out with a concussion, Providence player Jeremy Lauzon made his NHL debut last night for the Bruins. With a slew of injured d-men, Boston recalled the 21-year-old for last’s night game. He played pretty comfortably with 11:25 TOI (Time on Ice).

🎥 Zdeno Chara speaks after his two-goal night: “If I can contribute offensively it’s always nice…I think we are more proud of taking pride in our defense.” pic.twitter.com/jP0TAEqrQE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2018

Big Zee started it. Big Zee finished it.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/E47WLU22sf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2018

The Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens this Saturday with puck drop at 7:00 pm @ The Boston Garden.

