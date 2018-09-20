Danton Heinen has not had the easiest road to the NHL. He began last season in Providence before being recalled by Boston and becoming a key piece on the third line. With an open spot on Krejci’s right side, Heinen is looking to prove he can be a top six winger. It will not be easy as has competition in the form of Ryan Donato and Anders Bjork. So far, Heinen has been developing chemistry with Krejci early on. This has been key for the Bruins as they try to find out how productive a line with Krejci and Heinen can be.

Krejci And Heinen Forming Chemistry Early On

In the Bruins’ third preseason game, Heinen got his first chance at playing alongside Krejci. Heinen looked comfortable playing with Krejci and felt his play was improving. Forming chemistry will be big for these two but it will not happen in just one game. During the first two days of training camp Heinen played right-wing on the second line, which was noteworthy. If Heinen can continue to improve then the Bruins could have a formidable second line. This would allow the Bruins to keep their dominant top line together. Heinen could help stabilize a second line that was inconsistent at times last season and underwent many changes.

In recent years, the Bruins have struggled to find the right line mates for Krejci. When healthy, he is a playmaker and creative in the offensive zone. That will mix well with Heinen who is coming off a solid rookie season in which he had 16 goals and 31 assists. In camp, Bruins coaches have been impressed with the two in their limited time together. Following the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Capitals on September 16th assistant coach Joe Sacco said, “I thought it was a good start for those two guys as far as trying to form a little bit of chemistry with each other.” They key for Heinen will be patience with Krejci.

Adjustments For Heinen and Krejci

As a result of being so creative, Krejci tends to hang onto the puck. In order for Heinen to be successful he will have to trust that Krejci will find him. In the game against the Capitals the main focus was getting their legs back. The fact that Krejci and Heinen showed chemistry quickly was a very good sign. They will only get better with time and more opportunities playing together. Heinen’s hockey sense allows him to adapt to any different linemate, which he has already shown with Krejci. Heinen also has very good puck protection skills, which will only help the Bruins’ second line. Along with Jake DeBrusk, this could be a formidable trio. So far, Heinen has risen to the challenge.

