The Boston Bruins announced that they signed 26-year-old Joakim Nordstrom to a two-year deal, with an AAV of $1 million. This is a $250,000 downgrade from his last contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

A two-year, $2 million deal for the Bruins and Joakim Nordstrom. Bruins cornering the market on fourth line forwards on July 1. — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 1, 2018

Nordstrom was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. Since then he’s played 282 NHL games and netted 49 points. He was then shipped to Carolina, in 2015, along with Kris Versteeg, in exchange for Dennis Robertson and Jake Massie.

Since that, Nordstrom has played 228 games in Carolina. Last season was his lowest scoring year since his rookie year and was his lowest points-per-game average in his career. In 75 games, the then 25-year-old Nordstrom netted a slim seven points. This was the lowest scoring totals by anyone who played over 50 games in Carolina. It was also the least amount of ice time he’s seen in one season. He only averaged 10 minutes and 34 seconds of ice per game, 24 seconds fewer than he did in his rookie year.

Nordstrom did have a decent record at the faceoff dot, though, going 36-41 for a percentage of 46.8 percent. This made him a consistent center for the bottom line, a role he’ll likely keep in Boston. This is if he is able to stay consistent in the lineup.

Nordstrom is undoubtedly a depth-signing for Boston. Last season was a very successful one for the Bruins. They lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after setting a record of 50-20-12. This placed them second in the Atlantic Division, and the Eastern Conference, behind the Lightning.

Nordstrom is coming into Boston along with Jaroslav Halak, who the team also signed today. Halak is a 33-year-old goalie who has seen periodical success over his career. Last season he finished with a 20-26-6 with the New York Islanders. He’ll be replacing Anton Khudobin as the backup for Tuukka Rask

