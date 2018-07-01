NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 22: John Moore #2 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Minnesota Wild on February 22, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins has signed free agent defensemen John Moore to a five-year deal worth $13.75million or $2.75M per season AAV. This deal carries him through the 2022-23 season.

Big deal for John Moore. He is going to the #Bruins on a 5-year deal at $2.75 million AAV. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2018

Over his eight-year NHL career, Moore has played with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and New Jersey Devils. He has 32 career goals and 67 career assists for 99 career points in 447 games. Moore has added four assists in 38 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. His best season was during the 2016-17 season when he scored 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 63 games for the Devils. He was originally drafted in the first round, 21st overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season, he scored seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 81 games. He also added 47 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.4 percent Corsi For with a relative Corsi of +0.4. He had one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. Moore is coming off a three year, $5 million dollar contract with an AAV of 1,666,667. He signed this contract with New Jersey in July 2015.

Moore will bring his physicality and experience to his new club. Moore is coming off one of his best defensive seasons where he had 135 hits and 102 blocked shots. He will look to be a top-four defenseman with the Boston Bruins.

He is more of an asset on the defensive side of the game than the offensive game so far in his career. It will be interesting to see how Moore performs next year with the change in scenery.

