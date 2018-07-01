The Bruins have lost out on the Tavares sweepstakes, as he decided to fulfill a childhood dream of playing for his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on Canada Day.
Let’s take a look at the moves that Boston has made in this chaotic first day of NHL’s free agency period.
PLAYERS ON THE MOVE
Anton Khudobin
Dobby was looking to get a raise, but the Bruins’ brass decided they wanted someone with more experience. He has now signed on with the Dallas Stars.
Riley Nash
He was a factor in the Bruins success last season, being a solid option in times of need. He will be missed as he moves on to Columbus.
Nick Holden
Nick played sparingly with the team this season and decided to move on to Sin City.
Tommy Cross
Another player who didn’t see much ice time in Boston is moving on to Columbus as well.
Austin Czarnik
This is a player the B’s had interest in keeping. However, the roster depth on the Bruins made him expendable, and he is heading out west to Calgary.
Kenny Agostino
Agostino showed some flashes, but never really caught on with the team. He will now be wearing Montreal colors.
Welcome to Boston
Jaroslav Halak
Almost as soon as it was known that they had lost Anton, the Bruins acquired the experienced backup goalie they were looking for. Coming over from the Islanders, this will be Halak’s fifth team.
Jacob Nordstrom
Nordstrom is a LW who will fill a role on the fourth line. He was currently in Carolina, and also won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015.
Jason Moore
The left-handed defenseman is a spot the team was looking to bolster. At 6’2″, the former Devil will fill in well behind Chara.
Chris Wagner
Wagner was second in the league in most hits by a forward last season. He is also a Walpole, Mass native, and will be joining the B’s after stints with the Ducks and Islanders.
