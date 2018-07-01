The Bruins have lost out on the Tavares sweepstakes, as he decided to fulfill a childhood dream of playing for his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on Canada Day.

Let’s take a look at the moves that Boston has made in this chaotic first day of NHL’s free agency period.

PLAYERS ON THE MOVE

Anton Khudobin

Dobby was looking to get a raise, but the Bruins’ brass decided they wanted someone with more experience. He has now signed on with the Dallas Stars.

Riley Nash

He was a factor in the Bruins success last season, being a solid option in times of need. He will be missed as he moves on to Columbus.

Nick Holden

Nick played sparingly with the team this season and decided to move on to Sin City.

Tommy Cross

Another player who didn’t see much ice time in Boston is moving on to Columbus as well.

Austin Czarnik

This is a player the B’s had interest in keeping. However, the roster depth on the Bruins made him expendable, and he is heading out west to Calgary.

Kenny Agostino

Agostino showed some flashes, but never really caught on with the team. He will now be wearing Montreal colors.

Welcome to Boston

Jaroslav Halak

Almost as soon as it was known that they had lost Anton, the Bruins acquired the experienced backup goalie they were looking for. Coming over from the Islanders, this will be Halak’s fifth team.

Jacob Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a LW who will fill a role on the fourth line. He was currently in Carolina, and also won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015.

Jason Moore

The left-handed defenseman is a spot the team was looking to bolster. At 6’2″, the former Devil will fill in well behind Chara.

Chris Wagner

Wagner was second in the league in most hits by a forward last season. He is also a Walpole, Mass native, and will be joining the B’s after stints with the Ducks and Islanders.

