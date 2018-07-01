New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes the save at the Barclays Center on December 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Boston Bruins have signed free agent goaltender Jaroslav Halak to a two-year contract. Financial terms have not yet been released. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Jaroslav Halak will sign with the #Bruins #NHL — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2018

Over his 12-year career, Halak has played for the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. He is 232-150-48 with a career 2.50 goals against average and.916 save percentage. He was originally drafted in 9th round, 271st overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Last season Halak went 20-26-6 with a 3.19 goals against average and.908 save percentage. He also had one shutout. The Islanders missed the playoffs. One of the main issues the team had was in net. They simply did not receive consistent goaltending and missed the playoffs despite a powerful offence.

Halak is a two-time all-star and has twice placed in the top-10 of Vezina trophy voting. He also won the William M. Jennings award in 2012, while with the St. Louis Blues. He split the award with fellow Blues goalie Brian Elliott.

Halak has struggled over his last two years. In 2016-17 Halak was even sent down to the AHL at one point during the season. The veteran goaltender looks to bounce back and be a capable starter in the NHL again. He will look to rebound from his worst season ever. Halak will bring his veteran experience to his new club. Halak will be seen as a backup to incumbent starter Tuukka Rask. The Bruins lost Anton Khudobin in free agency.

Halak’s best year came when he was a member of the St. Louis Blues. Over two-plus seasons he went 59-38-9 with 16 shutouts.

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes the save at the Barclays Center on December 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Getty Images).

Related

View the original article on