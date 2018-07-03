TAMPA, FL – APRIL 28: Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) during the third period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Playoffs game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 28, 2018, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins have re-signed restricted free agent forward Sean Kuraly to a three-year contract worth $3.85 million, or $1.275 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Kuraly has only played for the Boston Bruins in his two-year NHL career. He has put up six goals and nine assists for 15 career points in 83 career games. Kuraly has added four goals and two assists for six points in 16 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 133rd overall of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Last season he scored six goals and eight assists for 14 points. He also added 40 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.2 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -3.8.

What This Means for the Future

Kuraly plays with a lot of emotion and energy and reminded fans of the days of the Merlot Line. The Dublin, Ohio native was a spark on the fourth line and did all of the dirty work for the Bruins.

Kuraly is quickly becoming a fan-favourite in Boston because he is fun to watch and is a hard hitter. He’s also been known to score some very slick goals.

His first full season in the league may not have stuffed the stat sheet, but he has the ability to re-energize a team. Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy knows he can send out Kuraly and his line if his team is lagging.

Kuraly also added two goals and two assists for the Bruins in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He played in all 12 postseason games for Boston. The Bruins hope he can parlay some of his energy into goals and assists.

