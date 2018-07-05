After Anton Khudobin signed with the Dallas Stars, the spot of the Boston Bruins backup goaltender opened. There are a few options the organization could explore either before or during the season. With the recent acquisition of Jaroslav Halak, it seems that he is the primary option for the role. However, the thrill of free agency isn’t over yet and the Bruins even have a few goaltenders in their AHL affiliate Providence Bruins that might be ready for the NHL.

Signing Halak will certainly be a helpful move, but it seems to be about seven years too late. The Slovakian goaltender was the starter for the Montreal Canadiens in 2009-2010 and even got them to the Eastern Conference Final, where they eventually lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in five games.

From there, he was dealt to the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders before coming to Boston on July 1. Halak played in 54 games last season, but went 20-26-6 for the Islanders, who finished last in the Metropolitan Division.

Putting Halak in the backup role would take the load off of Tuukka Rask, which has proved to be what he needs during the regular season. Khudobin went 16-6-7 last season and boosted the team when Rask needed a break. Halak’s experience in the league may be exactly what the Bruins need this year.

Halak’s value in a trade may also be what the Bruins want him for. They have been known to deal goaltenders for more players, like Martin Jones in 2015, which could happen again. They have also taken goaltenders past their prime and done nothing with them, like Marty Turco in 2011. The brutal truth about Boston is that their recent decisions involving backup goaltenders have not been spectacular. Halak may quickly turn out to be a bust, so having another solution is necessary.

Kari Lehtonen has remained a free agent and could be a pickup for Boston if they decide to move Halak. Halak was signed on the first day of free agency so, in the eyes of general managers, would appear more valuable than Lehtonen, who remains unsigned.

Dallas has opted not to re-sign him, as they now have Khudobin, which leaves Lehtonen looking for a new team. His 15-14-3 record helped when Ben Bishop needed a rest, but going just above .500 in his 14th season in the NHL hasn’t turned any heads. If the Bruins make a deal for Halak, signing Lehtonen might be a smart move.