With the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the NHL offseason is in full swing for all NHL teams. The Bruins show up in many trade rumors as the NHL draft is only two days away. Most of the talk has centered around them improving their defense or moving veteran pieces such as David Backes and David Krejci. General Manager Don Sweeney has no first round pick and it there are rumors that he is trying to acquire one. One name connected to the Bruins is Senators center J. G. Pageau.

Who Is J.G. Pageau?

Pageau had a productive 2017- 2018 season in which he scored fourteen goals along with fifteen assists. He centered Ottawa’s third line and appeared in 78 games. The Senators drafted him in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft. Pageau’s best season was the 2015-2016 season when he scored a career high 19 goals and had 24 assists. The former fourth round pick is an above average skater who has a low cap hit of $3.1 million. He could an under the radar move for the Bruins that could make a significant impact.

Photo Credit: Jean Levac/ Ottowa Citizen

Where Would Pageau Fit in Boston?

The Bruins first two lines barring any trade are already seem set for the upcoming season. The top line of Bergeron, Marchand, and Pastrnak was the deadliest in hockey last season. Assuming David Krejci is not traded, he will center the second line with Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Donato or David Backes. Pageau would fit into the Bruins third or fourth line as Sean Kuraly has yet to sign a new contract. The B’s do have some promising centers in Providence, however, Pageau could serve as a veteran presence as they continue to develop. To acquire Pageau the Bruins would not have to part with a key piece like Jake DeBrusk.

Photo Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

What Would He Bring to the Table?

During the playoffs, the Bruins struggled to get production from their bottom lines which exposed their depth. Pageau would be a veteran piece to help improve the Bruins bottom lines. Pageau was impressive in this years playoffs as he had ten goals in 19 games. He has a flare for the dramatics as he has two game winning goals in the playoffs. Acquiring him would not be the big trade many Bruins fans are looking for, but it would be an under the radar move that would improve the Bruins depth for the upcoming season.

