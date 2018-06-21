For the second consecutive year, Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak was awarded the Golden Hockey Stick Award for top Czech Player of the Year. Fellow countryman David Krejci ended up in third place.

GOLDEN STATS

The 22 year old ended the 2017-2018 regular season with 80 points in 82 games. For the playoffs, Pastrnak burst out quickly—in just 12 games he garnered 20 points. In Game 2 of the Toronto series, Boston saw Pastrnak score a hat trick along with three assists, for a total of six points. “Pasta” beat a record previously held by Wayne Gretzky as the youngest player in NHL history to get six points in one game.

THE VOTES WERE IN

In the final tally, Pastrnak came out on top, ahead of Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek and David Krejci. The Czech center ended the season with 17 goals and 27 assists for a total of 44 points in 64 games played. In the playoffs, he had ten points, netting three goals and seven assists.

OVERSEAS

In the 2018 IIHF in Copenhagen, Denmark, the two were on the same line and posted some pretty good numbers; “Pasta” had four goals and two assists while Krejci had one goal and five assists. Both players ended up with six points in five games played. Being successful overseas has certainly trickled back to Boston, where GM Don Sweeney has said that “Nothing is set in stone” in keeping lines together.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Will Bruce Cassidy change the dynamics of the Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak line to spread out offensive skill? Too many rumors surround the organization as we hit the first day of the NHL draft in Dallas. Moving that first line would really depend on who the Bruins sign (Kovulchuk is still a big question). And with recent talks about moving Krecji and Backes, we would be seeing some lines shifting. This offseason has certainly been a little crazy and as fans, we’ll just have to wait and see.

