Charlie McAvoy is looking like the next Bruins superstar and foundation defenseman.

We can go all the way back to the 70s to see the all the great defensemen the Bruins enjoyed.

Orr , Bourque and Chara.

We were able to experience one of the greatest, if not the greatest player of all time, in Bobby Orr. He won the Norris Trophy as best defenseman eight times and won the Stanley Cup twice during the 70s era. Orr then passed it on to Brad Park, who was just keeping the seat warm for Ray Bourque, the true leader of the blue line during the 80s. Bourque himself won the Norris five times in his career. Once Ray moved on to win his Cup, the Bruins picked up Zdeno Chara as a free agent. Chara also won a Stanley Cup and Norris trophy as a member of Boston’s illustrious defensemen in their history.

McAvoy Is Next Up

Charlie McAvoy has had success wherever he has gone due to his talent, hard work and the determination to keep learning.

He had a successful career at Boston University, which made the scouts in Boston aware to draft him 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has also left his mark in international play, representing USA in the World Juniors. There McAvoy won Player of the Game in the 2017 Gold Medal game.

During his short career, he has been faced with adversity. He missed time after a heart procedure this past season. Once he recovered, he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for four weeks.

Despite this, Charlie was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team and came in fifth in Rookie of the Year honors. It is easy to see his natural talent hockey skills he’s on the ice. He is has exhibited that he’s not afraid to throw his weight around, either. McAvoy is known to deliver highlight hits and drop his gloves when needed to stick up for his teammates. He’s a natural leader.

We all know Chara gives his all in the locker room and on the ice, but it’s good to know that once he decides it is time to move on, that we have Charlie McAvoy waiting to be added to the great defensemen in Bruins history.

