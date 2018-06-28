When the NHL schedule was announced, it was an exciting time for fans and teams alike to make sure dates were circled and highlighted. The TD Garden ice is ready and it’s getting close to hockey time in Boston.

Here are some important games on the schedule.

Oct. 3 at Washington

The Bruins open the NHL season as opponents against defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Washington Capitals, as their banner gets raised to the rafters.

Oct. 8 vs. Ottawa

The Bruins for the first time have their regular season opener as a matinee game on Columbus Day.

Oct. 27 vs. Montreal

The Bruins versus Canadiens is one of the best rivalries in the NHL and is a date both fan bases circle when the schedule comes out.

Nov. 10 vs. Toronto

The Maple Leafs come to Boston for the first time since the Bruins defeated them in a thrilling Game 7.

Jan. 1 at Chicago (Winter Classic – Notre Dame Stadium)

Two Original Six franchises square off in the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, as the Bruins will take on the Chicago Blackhawks. The game will be the Bruins third Winter Classic and the fourth for Chicago.

Apr. 6 vs. Tampa Bay

The B’s will finish up the regular season against the Lightning, and if it’s anything resembling last season, it could determine who wins the division.

Other notable notes regarding the schedule include:

Longest road stretch: 5 games – Feb 15-23, against the Ducks, Kings, Sharks, Golden Knights and Blues.

Longest Homestand: 6 games – Feb 26-Mar 9, against Sharks, Lightning, Devils, Hurricanes, Panthers, and Senators.

The All-Star Break will be Jan. 25-28, with the game on Jan. 27 at SAP Center in San Jose.

The Bruins play in four home matinees, with the first being the home opener against Ottawa on Columbus Day.

