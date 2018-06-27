Boston Bruins 2018 Development Camp

The Bruins Development Camp is here, and it’s only a matter of time before the veterans show up for some preseason games.
The Bruins’ preseason will begin to take shape. Their Rookie Camp will run from Tuesday, June 26 – Friday, June 29 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts.
This year’s Development Camp roster features 29 players, including 16 forwards, ten defensemen, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 18 players within the Bruins organization and 11 players who will attend on an invite basis.
Forwards: Martin Bakos, Stephen Baylis, Jack Becker, Henry Bowlby, Mitchell Fossier, Curtis Hall, Joona Koppanen, Karson Kuhlman, Philip Lagunov, Jakub Lauko, Tom Marchin, Cedric Pare, Pavel Shen, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Colin Theisen.
Defensemen: Nick Albano, Axel Andersson, Philip Beaulieu, Victor Berglund, Daniel Bukac, Lucas Ekestahl-Jonsson, Teemu Kivihalme, Dustyn McFaul, Urho Vaakanainen, Nick Wolff.
Goaltenders: Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar
Player to watch for – Jack Studnicka
During the team media availability, he stated ” I want to make the team this year, I plan on being in the NHL”
All the sessions are open to the public.
