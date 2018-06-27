Boston Bruins 2018 Development Camp

The Bruins Development Camp is here, and it’s only a matter of time before the veterans show up for some preseason games.

The Bruins’ preseason will begin to take shape. Their Rookie Camp will run from Tuesday, June 26 – Friday, June 29 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts.

This year’s Development Camp roster features 29 players, including 16 forwards, ten defensemen, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 18 players within the Bruins organization and 11 players who will attend on an invite basis.

Forwards: Martin Bakos, Stephen Baylis, Jack Becker, Henry Bowlby, Mitchell Fossier, Curtis Hall, Joona Koppanen, Karson Kuhlman, Philip Lagunov, Jakub Lauko, Tom Marchin, Cedric Pare, Pavel Shen, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Colin Theisen.

Defensemen: Nick Albano, Axel Andersson, Philip Beaulieu, Victor Berglund, Daniel Bukac, Lucas Ekestahl-Jonsson, Teemu Kivihalme, Dustyn McFaul, Urho Vaakanainen, Nick Wolff.

Goaltenders: Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar

Player to watch for – Jack Studnicka

The Boston Bruins drafted Jack Studnicka 53rd overall in the 2017 NHL draft. Studnicka has spent the last three seasons with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. He was captain of the team in 2017-18. He led the club in scoring with 72 points and was awarded the Marc Savard Award. Studnicka also represented Canada at the 2017 U-18 World Championship. He had also played for his country at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial and the 2015-16 U-17 World Hockey Challenge. He took part in Boston’s rookie camp in Buffalo 2017 and joined Providence after being reassigned by Boston from Oshawa at the conclusion of their season. During the team media availability, he stated ” I want to make the team this year, I plan on being in the NHL”

Players are available to the media after practice. Also, a member of the Bruins Hockey Operations staff is available to the media after player availability.

All the sessions are open to the public.

