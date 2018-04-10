How the Regular Season Ended

The Bruins’ regular season didn’t end as many would have liked. They lost four of their last five games, including their regular season finale with first place on the line. The Bruins did not show the same dominance they had earlier in the season. This has left some wondering if they should be worried about this team with the playoffs set to begin Thursday against Toronto.

Injury Bug

As the Bruins’ season came to a close, it seemed as if everyone was battling an injury. There is a good chance the Bruins will see the return of three key players on Thursday: Rick and Riley Nash, and Sean Kuraly. With the exception of Brandon Carlo, this team will be at full strength for the first time in a while. When the Bruins acquired Rick Nash it gave them a more dangerous second and third line. With the return of these three players, the Bruins become a much deeper team. This team was a force when fully healthy. However, the second half the season saw their performance dip as many key players were injured. This forced Cassidy to juggle the lines just as everything seemed to be firing on all cylinders.

Importance of Tuukka Rask Against Toronto

In the playoffs the play of Tuukka Rask will be key. In order for the Bruins to advance, he will need to have a dominant performance. Rask hasn’t shown that dominant form lately, as in his last three starts he’s allowed eleven goals. He now has a couple of days of rest. This playoff run could define his time in Boston. He has been heavily criticized for his play in clutch moments, and is still defined by the 2013 Stanley Cup, when the Bruins collapsed in the final two minutes of Game 6. As a result, the Bruins watched the Blackhawks celebrate a championship on their home ice.

Last Playoff Series Between Toronto and Boston

The last time Toronto and Boston faced off in the playoffs was in the 2013- 2014 season. Bruins fans remember that season fondly as the Boston made history. Facing a three goal deficit, the B’s became the first NHL team to win a Game 7 after trailing by three goals in the third period. This series will be filed with many exciting moments. The Bruins will not want to find themselves in that position again.

What to Expect for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

With this team fully healthy they should put on a better performance than they have as late. When healthy they have been dangerous because of their depth and style of play. These players will be motivated, as the Bruins will be looking to advance past the first round for the first time since their magical comeback against Toronto five years ago. All season this team has had a knack for coming up big with the odds against them. It all begins Thursday, and this team will be determined to end this season with a championship.

