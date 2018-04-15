BOSTON, MA – APRIL 14: Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his second goal of the game during Game 2 of the First Round for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 14, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

*This episode of OTPP is dedicated to the memories of the 16 people who lost their lives in the Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy. If you liked our show, please donate to https://ca.gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos.

The Boston Bruins have a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Neither game has been particularly close. The line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak have dominated the series so far with 20 points in two games. Can the Leafs get some momentum back at home, or are the Bruins poised to make quick work of the series? What do the Leafs need to do to get Auston Matthews more involved? Can they fix their defensive issues?

The Winnipeg Jets have also been in complete control of the first two games against the Minnesota Wild. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk has been the only reason that these games have been close. How much do the Wild miss Ryan Suter? What is the big difference for the Jets?

Nashville Predators Take First Two Over Colorado Avalanche

The Nashville Predators are another team with a 2-0 series lead. However, the Colorado Avalanche are not going down without a fight. Can the Avs pull the upset, or will the Predators superior depth and talent pull through to move on to the next round? Are the Preds still Cup favourites?

Battle of Pennsylvania is Tied

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a 7-0 win in Game 1. The Philadelphia Flyers won Game 2 by a score of 5 to 1. Why have the two games been so different? What should we expect as the series shifts to Philadelphia?

Tampa Bay Lightning In Control

The Tampa Bay Lightning have dominated the first two games against the New Jersey Devils. Are the Lightning looking like a Cup favourite? Should the Devils switch from Keith Kinkaid back to Cory Schneider? What do the Devils need to do to take the next step?

Blue Jackets Take First Game in Washington

The Columbus Blue Jackets got an upset victory in Game 1 of their series against the Washington Capitals. Artemi Panarin was the overtime hero. How do the Capitals shut him down going forward? Can the Jackets pull the upset? Should the Capitals go back to Braden Holtby or stick with Philipp Grubauer?

Vegas Golden Knights keep Miracle Season Going

The Vegas Golden Knights have taken a two-game lead in their series against the Los Angeles Kings. They have been full value for both wins. What is leading to their dominant possession advantage? Will the returns of Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin turn the tide?

San Jose Sharks Winning the Battle of California

The San Jose Sharks take a 2-0 lead on the road in their series with the Anaheim Ducks. What have the Sharks done well? What does Anaheim need to make a comeback?

All this and more as we go On the Powerplay.

