The newest Head Coach of the Merrimack College Warriors Ice Hockey team is Scott Borek. Merrimack College lured Scott Borek away from Providence College. Scott Borek has been working under Nate Leaman the past three seasons. Before that, he was working under Dick Umile at the University of New Hampshire since 2003.

Coaching History

Scott Borek first broke into the college hockey scene as a Dartmouth man before a neck injury. However, the end to his playing career did create some positives. He remained with the Big Green as a student assistant coach. Little did Scott Borek know how important to his life taking that role was to his career.

Scott Borek did not squander this new opportunity. After learning and becoming a student of the game, he turned it into a full time career. In 1985, Scott Borek became an assistant coach for the Providence College Friars. Rhode Island remained his home until 1991. He left his assistant coaching job for his first head coaching job with the Colby Mules. Scott Borek’s reign as a head coach is an uneventful one as he accumulated a record of 33-35-5. This led Scott Borek back to the Division 1 scene as, again, an assistant coach with the Lake Superior State Lakers. Nevertheless, his time as assistant coach only lasted one season. Following this season, the head coach title was his. This stint lasted four seasons. Then Borek had another head coaching gig with New England College. That only lasted one season.

Student of the Game

His up and down time as a head and assistant coach did not last. Borek found himself working under the legendary Dick Umile. While a certainly successful run as assistant coach in New Hampshire, Scott Borek’s time at UNH was not without controversy. During the 2007-2008 season, Borek, who worked with recruits, sent over 900 text messages that are described as “impermissible.” What is said in these messages is unknown. However, the incident was self-reported by the school. Not to mention, Borek only served a two-year suspension. If the messages were anything unspeakable it is unlikely he would be allowed to remain the game of hockey.

In 2015, Borek made his triumphant return to the Friars. This time working under another legendary coach, Nate Leamen. During his time as assistant coach, the Friars are extremely successful. Reaching the NCAA tournament every season under Leamen and Borek. He oversaw recruiting for the Friars, as well as the defense and the penalty kill. Under Borek’s tutelage, Providence ranked 7th nationally in defense, and 6th nationally in the penalty kill. Not too shabby. When asked about Scott Borek, Nate Leaman says,

“Scott is a tireless worker who has an excellent mind for the game. He is an effective communicator with the student-athletes and develops long-lasting relationships with his players. His 16 years of experience provide a great base of knowledge for what it takes to be successful in Hockey East.”

Scott Borek is replacing Mark Dennehy as the Warriors head coach. This upcoming season is going to be a good one for Merrimack. Watch out for the Warriors on the penalty kill and defense. Watch his introduction interview:

[embedded content]

Follow Matt McGurn on Twitter: @MickGurn @Ta_CawHawkey

Share this:

Related

View the original article on