Bruins Heading Into Game One

Last night the Bruins began their playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Black and Gold did not finish the regular season strong. However, they did not let that affect them, as they won Game One 5-1. The Bruins got goals from five different players and capitalized on their power play opportunities. The Bruins played with grit and toughness in their playoff opener. This lead to an impressive win in front of their home crowd.

Capitalizing on the Power Play

Of the five goals the Bruins scored, three of them came on the power play. The Bruins have one of the most dangerous power play units the NHL. Marchand, Pastrnak, and Bergeron showed why last night. In the first period Torey Krug found Marchand cutting to the net. Krug hit Marchand in stride and he lifted a backhander over the Maple Leafs goalie as if they had done it one hundred times before. The Bruins second power play unit was also impressive as they recorded two goals. Scoring on the power play will be key for this team as it has hard to stop, especially with Rick Nash returning to the lineup.

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/ Getty Images

Tuukka Rask

Last night the Bruins number one goaltender had a very good game. Of the 27 shots he faced he saved 26. That comes out to a save percentage of .963 %. This is a big postseason for Rask, and he couldn’t have done much better last night. He made key saves and tough ones in front of the net with multiple Maple Leafs picking at the puck. That is the goalie Rask will need to be for this team to make a deep run. Last night he eased any concerns that he could still be that goalie in the playoffs.

Style of Play

Last night the Bruins saw the return of Sean Kuraly to the fourth line. He showed what the Bruins had been missing during his injury. In the third period he scored an incredible goal, which personified the grit and effort that made the Bruins fourth line loved during the regular season. During the third period, while in mid-air Kuraly swatted in a rebound of a shot by Pastrnak. Kuraly did not give up on the play and scored an incredibly difficult goal. This is the type of play the Bruins pride themselves on and how they will need to play to advance.

Final Thoughts

This series is far from over. Game One was as good of a start as this team could have asked for. Game Two is tomorrow night at 8 PM. Don’t expect this team to let up; their playoff run is just getting started.

