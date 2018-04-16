Offense Carries Bruins in Game Two

In Game 1 the Bruins dominated the Maple Leafs. Game 2 was no different, as they were fueled by a special performance by David Pastrnak. In the first two games of the series the Black and Gold have outscored Toronto 12-4. They have been explosive offensively and almost automatic on the power play. Game 2, however, belonged to a Pastrnak. In the playoffs legends are made, and through two games it seems like this could be a historic playoff run for the twenty one year old forward.

Dominating Early

In Game 2 the Bruins took the lead and never looked back. They scored four goals in the first period and again dominated on the power play, as they had two goals bringing their total in the series to five. The Bruins scored their early goals by attacking the net. Halfway into the first period the Maple Leafs changed their goalies, which showed how much the Bruins were dominating. Everything was going the Bruins’ way as Kevin Millers goal bounced off the Maple Leafs’ goalie’s stick and his own defenseman before going in.

Photo Credit: Greg Cooper USA- Today Sports

Bruins Balanced Offensive Attack

Pastrnak had a special game, but his linemates also played very well. Marchand recorded four assists and Bergeron recorder three assists. This line is considered one of the best in hockey and in Game 2 they could not be stopped. Of the Bruins’ five goals in the game, their top line contributed on all of them. They have a unique chemistry and make the hard plays look easy. For the second straight game Krejci and Debrusk also contributed. They both had goals and showed why Boston’s second line is also very dangerous. Through the first two games the Bruins four lines have all been good. That depth is what made them so good in the regular season.

Photo Credit: Tara Sullivan

Pastrnak’s Unreal Performance

During every postseason every player steps up. That’s what makes them so special, but Pastrnak does not fall under that category as he is one of the top young players in the league. In Game 2, he elevated his play to a whole new level. So far in his young career he’s gotten better every year. He still makes mistakes but this year but he has minimized them. On Friday he showed that he could carry a team in the playoffs. The playoffs are young, and Pastrnak is just getting started.

