According to a tweet from Fluto Shinzawa Boston Bruins centre, Patrice Bergeron is out for game four with an upper-body injury.

Bruins confirm Patrice Bergeron (upper body) will not play tonight. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 19, 2018

Patrice Bergeron Out for Game Four

There haven’t been any reports of how the injury occurred, but Bergeron took a number of hits in Game 3.

This year Bergeron had 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points in 64 games. He also added 26 penalty minutes. His possession numbers were 57.3 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 5.6 percent. He has five assists in three games so far this year during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Over his 11-year NHL career, Bergeron has played for the Boston Bruins. He has 289 goals and 445 assists for 734 points in 963 career games. He was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 45th overall of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins.

What Does This Mean

This is a huge loss for the Bruins has Bergeron was a 30 goal scorer this year. He won 57.3 percent of his faceoffs this year and was averaging close to twenty minutes of ice-time during the regular season. Bergeron was also nominated for the 2018 Selke Trophy. Bergeron is a four-time Selke Trophy winner, awarded to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Riley Nash will take Bergeron’s spot on the top line and Tommy Wingels will be back in the lineup for the first time since the Nazim Kadri hit he took in game one.

The Bruins currently lead the series two games to one over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins lines in warm-up with no Bergeron Marchand-Nash-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Nash

Heinen-Kuraly-Backes

Schaller-Acciari-Wingels So, Riley Nash takes Bergeron’s spot on top line & Tommy Wingels back in for first time since taking that Kadri hit in Game 1 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2018

The Bruins lead the series two games to one. Game 4 is tonight from the Air Canada Centre in downtown Toronto.

Main Photo:

NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 11: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins scores a third period empty-net goal against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 11, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

