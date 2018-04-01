NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 11: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) shoots during the second period of the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins on February 11, 2018, at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins will be missing sophomore defenceman Brandon Carlo for quite some time. According to Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal, Carlo suffered a broken fibula in the Bruins 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. This is the second straight year that the Bruins defenseman has suffered a major injury just before the playoffs. A concussion kept Carlo out of last year’s first-round loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Bruins lose Brandon Carlo to broken leg. Injuries just ravaging team right now — Adrian Dater (@adater) April 1, 2018

Brandon Carlo lands awkwardly on his left ankle and gets stretchered off the ice pic.twitter.com/lcISiyxbW2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 31, 2018

Carlo was injured mid-way through the third period of the Bruins Saturday afternoon win over the Panthers. Carlo suffered the injury when he went down awkwardly while battling for a loose puck with Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov.

So far this season, he scored six assists in 76 games. Carlo also added 45 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.1.

Over his two-year NHL career, Carlo has played exclusively with the Bruins. He has put up six goals and 16 assists for 22 career points in 158 career games. He was originally drafted in the second-round, 37th overall of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins.

“I feel awful,” said defensive partner Torey Krug to the Boston Herald. “I know specifically from talking to him that this (playoffs) was one thing he was looking forward to and obviously he went through it last year as well.

“This year he was excited for it and I feel awful. It was tough break but I know he has a lot of support and a lot good people around him.”

The Bruins have been hit hard by injuries. Fortunately for Boston, they are starting to get healthy. Captain Zdeno Chara returned from a nine-game absence to take Carlo’s place in the line-up for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fellow defenceman Charlie McAvoy is also skating and could return soon.

