The Boston Bruins announced that they have signed defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year contract extension worth $5 million plus $1.75 million in games played/playoff incentives. This contract carries him through the 2018-2019 season.

Bruins sign Zdeno Chara to one-year contract extension: https://t.co/ZPr2lxt2NW pic.twitter.com/YipgzyLsbm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 28, 2018

Chara will earn $5 million, plus an additional $1.75 million in performance-based incentives. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) March 28, 2018

Over his 20-year NHL career, Chara has played for the New York Islanders, the Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins. He has put up 195 goals and 432 assists for 627 career points in 1,418 career games. He was originally drafted in the 3rd round, 56th overall of the 1996 NHL draft by the New York Islanders. Chara is a seven-time all-star and also won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

So far this season he has scored seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points. He also added 58 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 46 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -10.8.

What This Means for the Future

The 41-year-old captain of the Bruins will return for his 13th season with the club since joining them via free agency in 2006. Chara a former Norris Trophy winner back in the 2008-2009 season has seen his role diminish recently as he was taken off the power-play. However, Chara’s play has not shown his age much at all. Chara has been a fixture on the Bruins penalty kill, sometimes staying out on the ice for the whole kill. Currently coming back from an upper-body injury Chara has been out for the last six games. Chara will be back just in time to get prepared for the Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The Bruins made a smart decision extending the contract of the 41-year-old defenseman. With the way he has been playing this season Chara made this an easy decision for the Bruins. Chara will help the Bruins during the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. As their captain, he will also help Boston next season when they look to build off this current seasons success.

